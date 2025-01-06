Samsung presents its "most advanced TV to date" at CES 2025

HQ

The CES madness is beginning to take shape as the Las Vegas convention starts to ramp-up its announcements and reveals ahead of the action and conferences this week. As part of this effort, Samsung has now followed up to its prior announcement relating to new monitors with the reveal of a new television, which claims to be the technology titan's "most advanced TV to date".

It's called the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, and is a model that is "designed to deliver unparalleled performance, sleek design and smarter AI-driven experiences." The TV is powered by an NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor that will use AI elements to improve picture quality and sound clarity, and all of this means that TV can deliver an upscaled 8K picture, enhanced HDR, boosted colours, and all in an ultra-slim and minimalist design.

Samsung comments on the TV by adding, "the QN990F is a premium home entertainment device that combines cutting-edge technology with elegant aesthetics. With its advanced features and refined design, it elevates both the performance and style of any living space, offering a truly sophisticated entertainment experience."

There is no word on when the Neo QLED 8K QN990F will debut or for what price point as of yet. One thing we can assume is that it won't be cheap.