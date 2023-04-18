Samsung predicted a switch to Bing as default search engine on its phones

HQ

Samsung and Google have been fierce competitors regarding Android, and it seems like it just got a whole lot worse. According to a report from The New York Times, the South Korean electronics giant is predicted to switch the standard search engine in its Galaxy phones to Microsoft's Bing solution.

A contract that, according to sources, will be worth up to $3 billion annually and which perhaps unsurprisingly has caused Google to announce "all hands on deck" internally where they are now doing everything to try to win Samsung back as a customer. According to data from IDC, Samsung shipped 261 million phones last year, all with Google's search engine as standard.

Do you think it makes sense for Samsung to choose Bing over Google as it stands now?