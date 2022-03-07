Samsung: "people are adapting to the foldable category"

HQ

At MWC 2022 in Barcelona last week we enjoyed our tour through Samsung's booth, where a smiley Niclas Juul joined us to explain, stop by stop, what the company was showing and unveiling at the event.

"We can tell that people are adapting to the foldable category itself", the product specialist says about Samsung's Z Flip and Z Fold 3 series at the first stop. "And also some of the things that people have been missing from foldables, which is the IP68 rating and how you can become more intuitive when using the phone as you can multitask better with the bigger screen (...) also that it's way more durable and stronger compared to some of our earlier models". In the full video, we also show the robotic customization process for people to choose among "up to 49 different colour combinations" for the Flip.

Continuing with the new Galaxy products, next up is the Galaxy Tab S8 Series space. These have been available for just a week, and according to Niclas "for the first time ever we have introduced an Ultra, which is our biggest tablet ever and comes with our biggest battery ever". The larger, but very thin (5.5 mm) tablet is probably the highlight of the video, mostly thanks to its 14.6" Super AMOLED display, which supports HDR and 120 Hz. Besides, it leaves a tiny space to house the new landscape-centred camera, which "automatically adjust to how many people there are in the picture", while its three mics make for noise-reduced calls. It also includes the new-gen Galaxy S Pen, which has reduced its latency and takes us to the next stop...

...which is the urban corner Samsung built for the just-released Galaxy S22 smartphones. And while you can watch our own Magnus's Quick Look at the Galaxy S22 Plus below, what Niclas is holding in his hands in the video is the higher-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, "totally something of its own" with its "notebook feeling", according to the product specialist, which "for the first time ever" also includes the Galaxy S Pen, Note-style. Durability with "the strongest glass ever", together with the biggest battery and the improved camera features are other highlights, and speaking of photography we talk about its expert raw 16-bit file processing.

To complete the product line-up we stop by the new Galaxy Books area, which haven't released yet and now are certified Secured-Core PC thanks to the collaboration with Microsoft and Intel. And in terms of collabs, the Galaxy Watch4 now run Google's Wear OS on their own hardware.

Finally, other than a brief look at the imminent The Freestyle portable mini projector, the last stop of our tour is an eco-friendly one, as Juul describes how, for the manufacture of Galaxy S22, S8 Tablets, and the new Books "we have implemented fishing nets" and the process until they become nylon pellets first and then hi-performance material used in the devices.