Samsung lays off staff after S25 leak

Leaking details about upcoming phones requires careful consideration—something the individual who revealed images of the forthcoming Samsung S25 neglected to do. They failed to obscure the device number on the leaked phone, allowing Samsung to easily identify the source of the leak.

Therefore, it isn't shocking when Samsung decides to end the leaker's employment. At Gamereactor, we certainly don't support reckless actions like leaking information, but if you ever encounter such situations, it could be beneficial to take a lesson from this news.

