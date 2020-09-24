Samsung launches the more affordable Galaxy S20 FE

You're watching Advertisements

A new family member has been added to the Galaxy S20 family that was founded earlier this year with the S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra. This will be a more aggressively priced alternative to the iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4A, and OnePlus Nord.

The new FE will reflect on the requests from the fans, and therefore comes in more colorful options as Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

It features a 6.5"AMOLD FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The battery is 4500mAh, wireless charging, and Dual sim are both supported. The camera has three lenses, 12 MP Wide angle, 12MP Ultra wide-angle and 8MP telephoto, while the selfie cam is 32MP.

Both 5G and 4G versions will be available on October 2, and it will set you back €633/€730.