Samsung launches the 990 EVO Plus SSD

Earlier today Samsung revealed the brand new 990 EVO Plus, an updated version of the popular SSD that was released last year which offers up improved energy efficiency with support for PCIe 4.0 and the latest NAND technology.

The 990 Evo Plus comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes and according to Samsung, can reach sequential read speeds of up to 7250 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6300 MB/s, a 50% improvement compared to its predecessor. The 4TB model boasts random read and write speeds of 1050K and 1400K IOPS, respectively.

It's a big upgrade over the original 990 Evo, especially with that new 4TB option. Sure, it's not as fast as the flagship 990 Pro, but these are still some of the best PCIe Gen4 SSDs on the market right now. The 990 EVO Plus launches in October with a recommended retail price of $109.99 for the 1TB version, $184.99 for the 2TB version, and $344.99 for the 4TB version.

