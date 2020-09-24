Samsung launches PCIe 4.0 NVMe aimed at high performance gaming

You're watching Advertisements

Samsung has, via a press release, informed us of its new 980 Pro NVMe. With 7000MB/S sequential read speeds and 5000 MB/S write speeds, its new NVMe drive seems to aim for the throne of performance. This would make it more than 12 times faster than a SATA SSD, and promises are of 1000 IOPS, doubling the performance of PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives.

Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of memory Brand Product Biz, said: "The new 980 PRO SSD reflects our continuing commitment to delivering exceptional products consumers have come to expect from Samsung."

It uses a custom Elpis controller while the V-NAND and DRAM are inhouse designs made by Samsung.

Despite being aimed at high-tier gaming, 8K & 4K editing, it only goes to 1TB. This might be due to limitations of the production technology, so expect the capacity to grow, and a 2TB variant should be available before the year ends.

Due to the high speeds, heat is an issue, and the controller and heat spreader are nickel coated to ensure control of thermals.

The 1TB goes for €242, and while smaller and cheaper versions are already available, the 2TB version which most people will look for is expected to be priced at €482.