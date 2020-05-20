Samsung launches artificial natural light

You watching Advertisements

C-Lab is the name of an in-house development department at Samsung, and they have, according to a press release (but we'll take their word for it in this instance), developed a window shaped device that mimics natural sunlight to a degree where even Vitamin D production is triggered in the human body.

It can, of course, integrate with your smart home, be programmed to suit different scenarios, has options for different brightness and colour settings, all of which is controlled via an app.

SunnyFive can even adjust the angle of the natural light, and can fully pretend that the sun is rising and going down outside the artificial window during the day.

While intended to work as a SAD lamp originally, it is a lot more complete product that can add to closed-off rooms such as bathrooms, where windows would have been covered in frosted glass anyway. Since it's designed as a window and not a lamp, it will also integrate into to your home more easily. SunnyFive, therefore, is not only a tool to help mental wellbeing but also a smart feature to build into houses in general.

The pricing and availability is currently unknown, but we're certainly intrigued.