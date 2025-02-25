Samsung Launches 9100 PRO SSD with PCIe 5.0 Support

HQ

Samsung has unveiled its new 9100 PRO SSD, featuring PCIe 5.0 support and significant performance enhancements for both professional users and gamers. Designed to handle demanding multitasking and data-intensive tasks, this SSD is ideal for creators working with AI-based content and gaming enthusiasts seeking improved performance. The 9100 PRO is available in four storage capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. The first three models will be globally available starting March 18, 2025, with the 8TB version launching in the second half of 2025.

With the PCIe 5.0 interface, the SSD doubles the speed compared to the previous PCIe 4.0 generation. The 9100 PRO delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and write speeds of up to 13,400 MB/s, providing up to a 99% performance boost over its predecessor, the 990 PRO. Random read and write speeds have also improved, reaching up to 2,200K and 2,600K IOPS

Despite these increased speeds, power consumption has been optimized, with a 49% efficiency improvement over earlier models thanks to advanced thermal solutions. To prevent overheating, the 1TB to 4TB models feature an 8.8 mm slim heatsink that meets PCI-SIG D8 standards. The 8TB version includes an 11.25 mm heatsink, marking the first consumer-oriented NVMe SSD from Samsung with this capacity—offering extended capabilities for game development and content creation.

The 9100 PRO is compatible with various devices, including laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles, enabling easy upgrades in both performance and storage capacity. Additionally, the SSD is supported by Samsung Magician software, which provides optimization tools for data transfer, protection, device health monitoring, and quick firmware updates.

