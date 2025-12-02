Samsung launches 10" premium tri-screen phone in a few days

HQ

Samsungs new multi-foldable phone offers a 10" screen and will launch December 12th at a currently unknown price around 2.450 USD.

"Samsung's relentless pursuit of new possibilities continues to shape the future of mobile experiences, through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry's longest-standing challenges — delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance and productivity all in one device. Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what's possible for mobile work, creativity and connection."­­

- TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics

The phone comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP main camera, 5.600 mAh battery divided with one cell in to each screen and 45 Watt charging.

It's a mere 3.9mm thick at the slimmest point, and has titanium housing for the dual rail hinges for the screen that has a shock absorbing overcoat on it and a ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer back panel that is crack resistant.

The circuit board is CT scanned during assembly to ensure that integration has happened correctly before its finally bonded in to the phone, and a laser scanning is used to detect components mounted at the wrong height, thus impacting the display.

Fully unfolded, you have 3x6.5" displays that act as one coherent 10" 120Hz, 1600 nits, Dynamic 2XAMOLED, and even has it own Samsung DeX, and the larger screen size makes Galaxy AI easier to use, including not switching between apps as the AI is multimodal, can be spoken to, and according to Samsung, will understand your contextual questions. When closed, the cover display has 2600 nits and provides 422ppi.

Camera wise there are 12MP Ultra-wide, 200MP Wide with 2x optical zoom, and 3x optical zoom for the 10MP telephoto, and storage options are limited to 512GB and 1TB, with both models having 16GB of memory. It comes in all colours, as long as you choose black.

