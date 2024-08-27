HQ

Samsung has revealed a new glasses-free 3D gaming monitor, a display that uses a light field display that makes 2D content appear 3D using a lenticular lens on the front panel in combination with eye tracking.

Odyssey 3D, as it's known, comes in 27" and 37", 4K resolution and 1ms response time combined with a 165Hz refresh rate.

"We are thrilled to present our glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming exhibition," Hoon Chung, executive vice president of Enterprise Business Team. "Samsung remains committed to leading the premium gaming monitor market by continuously developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the gaming experience."