Samsung has made a 10,000 PPI OLED display

Together with Standford, Samsung has made VR gaming much more feasible for those that require only the best, most pixel-dense displays.

According to Standford, it has used technology from solar panel electrode design to design massively dense displays.

Mark Brongersma, a professor of materials science and engineering, said: "We've taken advantage of the fact that, on the nanoscale, light can flow around objects like water. The field of nanoscale photonics keeps bringing new surprises and now we're starting to impact real technologies. Our designs worked really well for solar cells and now we have a chance to impact next-generation displays."

The new OLED type is made by having a base layer of reflective metal with nanoscale corrugations, that can manipulate the reflections of light, and thereby change colours.

This could mean much more realistic VR headsets, not to mention, the termination of the screen door effect often seen in VR displays, as the display is very close to the eye, enabling most people to see the distance between the pixels.