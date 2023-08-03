Samsung Gaming Hub: We have over 3,000 games available

HQ

Even though Google Stadia didn't really make it, cloud gaming is far from dead, and a testament to that are the many new services that are showing up or fully consolidating as of late. TV manufacturer Samsung's move in this regard didn't involve their own platform, but a way to combine and present different streaming proposals on a single interface. We talked with product management director Patrick Horne when the Samsung Gaming Hub turned one year earlier this summer:

"So we launched that Gaming Hub with a variety of cloud gaming streaming services last year", recalls Horne in the video. "We had a couple, we had Xbox, we had Utomic, we had GeForce Now, and then since that time we've launched several more, we launched Luna, we launched just recently AntStream Arcade and Black Nut, and we now have over 3,000 games available on the Gaming Hub"

"We're also really happy because it provides a lot of different kind of business models for users," he continues. "You can get subscriptions through Game Pass and xCloud, but something like AntStream Arcade allows you to access games with just watching ads, you can earn the ability to play games for free that way, a lot of really interesting things for users to get into the gaming and not have to purchase a console and not shell out those dollars".

But other than the hub's offerings, we also got a more techie and asked about how they collect metadata provided by partners to filter games from all the services into the same home menu, about a potential concern with how the compressed graphics look worse on otherwise shiny panels, or about how they reduce HDMI and signal postprocessing latency by providing the graphics natively from the chipset. Play the full interview to learn more about all this.