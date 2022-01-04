Samsung Gaming Hub brings cloud gaming to TVs

HQ

We knew there was a deal between Nvidia and Samsung in terms of the HDR10+ tech for the new televisions of the latter, but there was another ace up their sleeve, as the Korean manufacturer has just introduced the Samsung Gaming Hub as part of its CES announcements.

The platform is born to bring cloud gaming to most Samsung TVs built later in 2022 onwards, and it's been built in collaboration with Nvidia (GeForce Now), Google (Stadia), and Utomik. The company wants to give easy and fast access to a library of games, as explained by Corporate Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics Won-Jin Lee, as they plan to "continue this collaboration with our incredible partners to contribute to the growth of the ecosystem", according to today's official announcement.

If more streaming services are to be added in the future, Xbox Cloud Gaming sounds like a prominent candidate for the next addition. At any rate, and by means of the Tizen technology, the premise is to give access to an expansive library of instant-access games, including smooth support for controllers on the TV itself.

The service will arrive in Q3 in Europe, and the exact models to get it will be confirmed at a later date.

Do you believe this integration is part of a no-console video game future?