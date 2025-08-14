HQ

There are some phones that tech reviewers pay more attention to than others. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of them. This is partly because it's equipped with One UI 8 (which is Android 16 in disguise), and because it's extremely fast and responsive, has an excellent screen that is virtually seamless in the middle, is very light, and has an impressive camera to match the beautiful screen.

Unfortunately, it also has a few flaws, or rather, a small but very annoying drawback. Even though it uses the sublime camera module from the S25 Ultra, it has opted out of 5x optical zoom. But why is one of the most essential features of a good camera module missing - optical-based, true zoom - especially considering Samsung's primary problem: its exorbitant price. Our test model in Blue Shadow (there are three other colour variants) was not even the top model, as with 1TB of storage space, the price comes to £2,149. The 256GB model costs £1,799 and the 512GB version costs £1,899. That's a price increase of almost £100 for the two more "affordable" models and around £150 for the premium model. And that's without one of the millimetre-thin special covers included, because they exist, and they're gorgeous. More of that, please.

Do you get anything extra? Yes, very much so. I definitely think the upgrade from the Z Fold 6 is noticeable, both in terms of battery, camera, and weight of only 215 grams. The size and thickness of less than 9mm are particularly significant, because when folded, it fits together perfectly. But no matter how many recycled materials Samsung use - and they should be commended for being extremely skilled at this, as they are among the best in the industry - it's still unacceptable that consumers have to pay such exorbitant prices for a phone. I can get a car that is less than 10 years old for the same price...

The battery has been overhauled: 4,400 mAh, and combined with Android 16, it provides quite impressive battery life. Samsung itself claims 24 hours of video, but I have been able to achieve close to double that by turning down the resolution and brightness just a little. It's much needed, and you can really feel the difference.

The camera seems to have been lifted from the S25 Ultra, and that means really good videos and realistic images in dark environments. I still don't understand why they chose not to use 5x optical zoom, as 3x is only possible with the small 10MP camera, and there is 2x on the 200MP alternative. But at least the AI and Samsung's ProVisual Engine work quite well together, and if you like editing, the large screen is perfect.

The use of the rear screen as a normal mobile phone is also better integrated this time, and you are much more inclined to use the phone to its full potential as it was originally intended. However, it's the 8" main screen that is the big draw, and the image quality is absolutely top notch.

Galaxy AI also works better, to be honest. It's more responsive, and I was much more inclined to use the dedicated AI button than before, especially since it also functions as a fingerprint reader. I know it's good reviewer etiquette to go all out on "old grumpy man hates AI", but it works, and you decide for yourself how much or how little to use it. However, Live Translate does not support all languages, which is a shame, as it's perhaps one of the most useful AI features in recent times, but Samsung promises that they are working on it. There are too many features to mention here, and they are mostly useful, and Samsung, as mentioned in other reviews, allows you much greater freedom of choice in terms of what to run or store on your phone encrypted and what to process via an online solution, even if most of it runs locally.

The construction features an aluminium frame, the latest generation of Samsung's Hinge joint, and the best screen protection available from Gorilla. No expense has been spared on the materials, and like the price, it feels in every way like a premium, ultra-high-quality phone.

The screen's 2,184 x 1,968 Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display is, as mentioned, in a class of its own, but even though it requires extra battery power, it's a shame not to run it at 120 Hz all the time since it deserves it. However, you may not need to use all 2,600 nits constantly, because it's very powerful in terms of brightness, and even in this summer sun, it was no problem to use it outdoors.

Powering it all is a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, and Samsung promises seven major Android updates, which is now standard for them. Also, I don't know if it's because AKG was responsible for the sound, but it's actually decent for once.

It's a shame that Samsung, probably for space reasons, chose to scrap the 5x optical zoom on the camera, because I'm crazy about the rest, well... except the price. This is probably one of the few phones this year that I'm really considering buying myself, but the price does mean that it's not going to happen. I could probably have survived with 3x optical zoom in the long run, given that Samsung has improved everything else and even matched the exceptionally thin foldable phone with a matching cover and low weight. But this is simply the ultimate Android phone, and so you have to be prepared to pay the extreme price, which is why it gets a slightly controversial score.