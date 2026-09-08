Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

It's hard not to make a review of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 focus solely on the price. Yes, once again the price has gone up (possibly as a result of the ongoing component crisis), and that means Samsung is now charging £1,150, having been down around the £899-£999 mark just a few years ago (prices fluctuate). This comes at a time when the actual improvements are... well, minor.

The phone is lighter, now weighing just 180 grams, and has a much slimmer profile too, but apart from that, you'd be hard-pressed to find any striking improvements compared to last year's model.

It features IP48 certification, Armor Aluminium protection, and a new hinge; it all works flawlessly, whether you're using the phone in the rain, drop it now and then, or need to use Flex Mode to take an impromptu selfie. The flip design is sturdy, and has been so for quite a few years now. Unfortunately, the battery hasn't got any bigger - it's still 4300mAh - and it still only just manages to get you through a busy day. This is definitely an area where battery life needs improving, especially now that certain manufacturers are starting to use silicon carbide batteries. Furthermore, there's "only" 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging - and no Qi 2.2 with MagSafe-inspired magnets - bummer.

The two displays are, of course, much brighter. The internal, foldable LTPO AMOLED 2X can reach 3,000 nits, and on top of that, there's naturally 120Hz, HDR10+, and a pixel density of 400 ppi. The small cover display is almost as bright and performs just as impressively. These displays are calibrated, stunning, and responsive, and there's absolutely nothing to fault here.

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Inside, we find an Exynos 2nm SoC, because yes, Samsung still insists on using different chips in these flip phones. That said, I personally didn't experience any performance-related issues, either in terms of heat or slowdowns, though I wouldn't claim that my personal usage patterns push such a chip to its limits. During prolonged 4K recording, the phone gets warm and battery life is affected, but we've seen this before. This Exynos 2600 is a 10-core SoC - two more cores than the Snapdragon variant - though this doesn't provide any significant performance boost; strangely, however, both variants are limited to 12GB of RAM. Will customers notice this? It's hard to say, but it's rather bizarre that Samsung doesn't offer the option of 16GB at a time when this is on the table amongst its competitors. And whilst we're on the subject: you can only get it with 512GB - no 1TB variant either.

And now let's get back to the price. Here in Denmark, the Flip 8 has gone up by just under 1,000 kroner, and if you look at Samsung's own website, the 512GB variant is available for 11,999 kroner (though with introductory offers that are lower, and better deals available from third-party retailers). In principle, it becomes less understandable - and justifiable - that a phone at such a price doesn't include a telephoto camera. You get a 50-megapixel f/1.8 23mm standard wide-angle lens with OiS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens at f/2.2 13mm with a 123-degree field of view. That's... fine, but there are no memorable upgrades here, and the low megapixel count on the ultra-wide lens in particular is noticeable, as is the total lack of optical zoom. In a phone that costs more than certain flagship models offering far, far greater versatility, it's frustrating that Samsung has been so unambitious with the camera system here. There's no exciting dual-aperture feature, no liquid lens technology, and no 'push' function that could give users more tools to play with.

This phone, which could potentially cost over £1,100, has no optical zoom and it appeals to consumers who take lots of photos . This would be less of an issue if the phone hadn't risen in price by 25 per cent over the last few years, but it has. And it has done so at a time when there are no other noteworthy additions to justify the price rise.

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There is absolutely nothing particularly wrong with the Flip 8. If you like Samsung's formula, there's more of the same here, and the design is just as solid as it has been for quite some time. It's reliable, impeccably built, feels brilliant in the hand, and performs as expected. But we're entitled to expect more. That's kind of the point.