Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Although Google's revitalisation of WearOS initially came with the promise of a more vibrant Android wearable market, things haven't quite turned out that way. True, each of the major players - be it Google itself, Samsung, Huawei, or Oppo - continues to try to expand their own Apple-esque ecosystems, and whilst this is happening via Android in one way or another, no new players have really entered the fray. Quite the opposite, in fact.

But if you happen to have a Samsung phone, if you've invested in the truly ground-breaking Fold 8, and are looking for a fitting companion, Samsung has a smartwatch ready that once again (again, again) disappoints in terms of battery life, but delivers a functional, aesthetically striking experience, albeit one that's just a tad iterative.

Let's make one thing clear right from the start: there's no trace of the design innovation you get with the Fold 8 in the Watch 9, Samsung's latest "mainline" smartwatch. The profile itself is exactly the same "squircle", meaning a circular dial set within a slightly curved square. It's still an... interesting look, but it's both incredibly light and feels relatively comfortable to wear, regardless of whether you're wearing the 40-millimetre model or its bigger brother.

The display on the 44-millimetre model, which is the one we've tested, is now 1.5 inches with a resolution of 480x480 pixels - a Super AMOLED display that delivers 3,000 nits under the right conditions. It also features 5ATM certification, as well as IP68 and MIL-STD-810H, so it can easily withstand pressure, heat, cold, water, and most other harsh conditions.

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It features a new chip, a dedicated Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite, which allows Samsung's well-developed WearOS-based operating system to run smoothly without any major issues. All in all, you have to take your hat off to Samsung's dedication to OneUI, and fortunately they've gradually moved away from the more by-the-book, dull approach to software design in favour of something that borrows just a touch of Google's playfulness. On the other hand, this OS really cries out for the physical "bezel" - or rotatable rim - that the more expensive version is equipped with, especially as navigation between widgets is still horizontal.

The main issue, as is so often the case with smartwatches, is battery life. It's genuinely a mystery to me that Samsung hasn't copied, for example, the TicWatch design, or simply done something or other to extend the battery life to more than just over a day. I've consistently had less than 10 per cent left by bedtime at 10 pm, and it simply doesn't last any longer. No, standard Apple Watch models don't fare any better, but then again, there are ways around it.

Fortunately, Samsung still excels at tracking. I didn't experience any "gaps" in the sleep data like other reviewers, but received consistent, intelligent updates on everything from heart rate to sleep disturbances. It was fascinating to have all that insight, and Samsung has gradually found clever ways to illustrate and highlight this data without it becoming distracting.

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A Watch 9 will set you back £350 for the 44-millimetre version, meaning Samsung is matching the price of a standard Apple Watch Series 11. However, there are cheaper alternatives, such as Huawei's GT series, which can often be found for less and which has also built up a robust feature set over time. Personally, I'd still go for a Watch 8 Classic with the rotating bezel, as it's simply a cooler way to navigate the OS, and it's not as if a whole lot has changed since then. On the other hand, Samsung delivers consistently, and the Watch 9 will satisfy the vast majority of those interested, even if they'll need to look for ways to seriously boost the battery life here.