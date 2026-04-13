Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

I have been using Ultra or rather "Note" devices for a very long time, so I'm aware that calling the incremental steps between each iteration a revolution or evolution is utter nonsense. They're small but desired upgrades each time. A good example is how at some point the devices had put on some girth, and so with each new generation, the device shrunk slightly, ending with the current S26 Ultra, which for the lack of a better term, is finally coming to a stage in its life where it is the same size as other smartphones. Well... apart from the, as always, distinctly bigger display. It also moved away from titanium and into aluminium, a step down that supposedly makes it lighter. Together, with more rounded corners, this slimmer phone makes for a more conventional shape and size despite the extremely large 6.9" AMOLED 2X display, which also seems both brighter and offers better colours than last year's model.

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Despite the Ultra series having remained at almost the same price point for a very long time - so technically Samsung wouldn't be lying if they claimed the phone had more or less become cheaper over time - they are not exactly cheap. Our review unit is the 'cheapest' one, the budget version offering 12 GB of memory and 256 of storage for €1,449. You can pay another €200 to get 512 GB option and for another €300 you get 16 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage. But Samsung also lent us a matching watch and in-ears, because this is not a phone, its the centrepiece of your digital Samsung life, a complete ecosystem where everything works together in perfect synchronisation, and while that does cost a lot of money to set up, they do deliver on that part with complete and perfect integration.

For that price, by the way, you don't get a charger and you don't even get a cover, something I find infuriating. This pushed me towards dbrand and their GRIP series for the S26 Ultra, and I regret having used money on original Samsung covers because these are superior, and as I was rather unlucky at one point, also good at protecting the actual phone while costing the same or less than the generic ones.

However, you do get a privacy display. This alone, especially if you commute or use your phone in an office, a classroom, or anywhere else where others easily can see your screen, is one of the single-most important inventions in modern times. So far, Samsung is the only one to offer this to the broad consumer market but I hope others follow. It acts as a thin film on the display distorting the view for anyone outside a very narrow angle-of-view.

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The belly of the beast houses a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This also makes for one of the highest-performing mobile chipsets on the market, but my experience across five generations of Ultra phones is that it also comes with some difficulty in managing battery life. The charging has finally gone up from 45 Watt to 60 Watt, with 25 Watt wireless charging. The bigger models, meaning the 1 TB version, now also sport 16 GB of RAM. The battery is 5000mAh, which is slightly larger than other S26 models, but more importantly, Samsung has done some software optimisations so that your phone no longer eats battery like a hungry hippo.

One thing I would like to commend Samsung for is the "new" main camera. The 200MP isn't new as such but it does use a new sensor and an ALoP (All Lens on Prism) for the 5x periscope camera that offers 50MP resolution. The camera array also features a new horizontal lock that at least in theory allows for gimbal-like stabilisation, which I completely forgot to try out during testing, as the 4K/8K video already looked rather stunning. Generally, I noticed less image noise, both in bright and especially dark surroundings, and a better autofocus, although I am unsure whether this is due to hardware or software optimisations.

I am unsure if Samsung is doing the right or wrong thing, as AI is still present but in the form of small independent programmes. Nudge to scan your screen for context, Google Gemini for other stuff, and Bixby is also there, plus perhaps one or two others I forgot. It seems as though manufacturers like Samsung has understood that the public do not want overflowing AI products as they may have dialled it back a bit too much. I would like one system that does everything and only activates when I ask it to, but it's advanced technology nonetheless.

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The speakers are still top notch. It sounds stupid but that actually does matter for someone who often uses a phone without a headset. Also, the S pen hasn't been killed off. It has still been reduced to a pen with no added functionality, which is a shame, but it's present. Once you get used to it for photo editing (and there are a lot of options mostly based on AI), there is no going back. Being rather old school, I still love taking notes this way and no one does that better than Samsung.

All in all, this is an actual improvement and offers some good ideas, especially the privacy display, which will be a massive selling point for commuters like myself. Compared with the rest of the market, the price for this flagship phone is almost reasonable.