Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro

Samsung's Buds series has slowly evolved from a pleasant addition to your phone into stand-out hardware by itself. While the latest iteration, the Buds4 Pro, are fully integrated into the Samsung ecosystem, including some of the best rotating animations I have ever seen if you use them in connection with a Samsung phone, they are a piece of great hardware on their own and at a price level where they sit just below most other premium offers.

HQ

The design is still modern and stylish, being industrial and slightly futuristic, subtle but still with small bends that mark it as a Samsung product to anyone in the know due to the elongated aluminium piece it makes the stem out of and that for some reason in Samsung lingo is regarded as a "blade". It also lets everyone know that you most likely have a Samsung phone because, to my disliking, to be able to use the 24-bit/96kHz audio, you must own a compatible Samsung phone where it has to be turned on manually. This is naturally on top of having a subscription to a premium streaming service like Qobuz or Tidal that offers 24-bit material. And yes, you can hear the difference, not only in headphones but in the in-ears as well.

I like the wireless charging case, which is half-transparent, compact, and pleasant to touch. My experience is that clear plastic gets matted over time due to scratches and cuts, but as we don't have these products for years before making a review, I cannot comment on whether or not that also applies in this case. The ear-tips also deserve credit by being firm yet soft and never unpleasant despite long-time use.

These are, like a lot of modern premium in-ears, made as a dual-driver design. This means that the midrange and bass has its own dedicated 11mm Woofer and the tweeter is a 5.5mm planar tweeter, not unlike some of the better compact loudspeakers. This sets it vastly apart from the non-pro version but also elevates it beyond the sea of products that use a normal single-driver design. Why they don't market the use of planar drivers over normal dynamic drivers, as these are seen as superior by most audiophiles, is something I find hard to understand. They also use a dual-amplifier design, which is a bit overkill for something that uses this little power but is a lovely touch towards purist audio nonetheless. All this plus the huge amounts of features come at a price: reduced battery life. With ANC, just under six hours of battery life and 25 hours including the charging case is offered. It's acceptable but not great. I charge roughly once every two weeks no matter what, so it's little difference to me.

This is an ad:

One of the things that Samsung does need recognition for is practical use of AI, which in this case is noise reduction to increase clarity in incoming calls and direct AI access. They also use a pinch-based control system, and honestly, I prefer that sort of tactile use instead of just touch.

So, the sound quality. Here I thought we were talking AptX HD or similar, but no, it's the SSC, Samsung Seamless Codec, or UHQ sound. This means seamless integration with almost all Samsung products but also no compatibility with anything else, at least for average consumers, and that puts a dent in the polished metal because that effectively makes you bound to the Samsung ecosystem even more and I am not a fan of that. I know it's because of extra features such as "adaptive optimisation", switching between multiple newer Samsung devices at once, and 360-degree audio, but I would strongly prefer earbuds that can do 24-bit no matter what device they are connected to.

It's a shame because 24-bit sound using SSC is fantastic using the Buds4 Pro. Lots of headspace, separation between the individual instruments, great sound stage, really high resolution, tight and precise bass without loss of detail, and a relative, neutral reproduction with a lean colouration. It is, sound-wise, outstanding performance for the price point. It even has a really great ANC that only fails at very high, spontaneous screeching sounds (I travel by train a lot). The clarity of the sound is however what stands out the most.

This is an ad:

Needless to say, I really like these. Sound-wise, they are fantastic, but despite a brilliant sound, comfort, and great ANC, I will have to knock one grade off due to the requirement of a new Samsung device. I understand that it serves a complete brand experience but I equally hate closed ecosystems. If you have a compatible device, buy them, as there's no need for second-guessing, but others will have to find something else or splash out for a new Samsung phone at the same time.