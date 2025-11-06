For me, it is still completely incomprehensible how backward-looking, whimsical trends - not least in terms of design, created by Apple - are copied so aimlessly by their competitors for an absolute eternity. The stem of various in-ear headphones is one such thing. Iconic design in a way that, together with the chalky white plastic, made Airpods something of a lifestyle product. A must-have for anyone who wanted (and wants) to be like everyone else. Then the white stem had to stick out of one ear, whether the headphones were being used or not.

The design with the long stem is nothing special and the dark grey-blue colour is ugly, but otherwise these are perfect.

Samsung, like JBL and a host of other manufacturers in the same segment, has snubbed this design, even though in a reasonable world where creativity goes further than the tip of the nose, it should have been scrapped five years ago. Because the stalk itself, is awful. Having a stick that most resembles a toothbrush head from an Oral B, sticking out of the ear and down towards the top of the jaw is a design in itself that feels deplorable. I don't want a stem in my ears. I don't want headphones with this form factor and I don't understand why Samsung, for example, doesn't work around it and hide the small microphone that sits in the bottom part of the stem inside the chassis itself, instead. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are great headphones. There is no doubt in my mind about that judgement. These in-ears are good. They sound good and they perform well. Let me elaborate:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are the same size as the Airpods 2 and house elements measuring 11 millimetres and of course have the ability to play back high definition audio, 360° audio and Ambient Audio. They offer active noise cancellation, there are six microphones in them and they support Bluetooth 5.4. The shells weigh five grams each and are made of plastic, which feels a bit too cheap (and the dark grey/dark blue colour feels cheap). Other than that, the design is okay, although the stem is, as I said, stringy and extra long.

The stalk thing should really die out soon. That would be beneficial.

The ergonomics are very good here. They sit superbly in the ears and never feel heavy or uncomfortable after several hours of sustained listening. The sound is also very good. There's a warmth here that's easy to like, and compared to the Airpods (3), they sound better, across the board. There's a presence here that the Airpods lack and there's a width to the register that makes these feel airier than Apple's equivalent and Samsung's cheaper models. I like the midrange and how tight it plays, and the treble never gets sharp or stabby in the way that Airpods often do. It should be said, however, that you can only use the full audio capacity of these headphones if you have a Samsung phone, which means that I only recommend these to those who have a Samsung phone. "Samsung Seamless Codec" (SSC) is very good and clearly comparable to AptX, which of course you want to use if you spend £129 on these.

If you own a Samsung mobile phone and are looking for new earphones, be sure to check these out.

Battery life is good, too. Not great, but good. With ANC enabled, I've got about six hours and 20 minutes per charge out of the earbuds, and there are 30 hours in the included storage case. Call quality is good, too. The six microphones work effectively to make the voice natural and clear and the functionality - answering, activating and deactivating ANC, switching on/off in transparency mode - is also very good. The only thing I don't really like, besides the design itself and the material quality, is the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE don't auto-pause when I take them out of my head. It feels like an obvious function today and should of course have been built in here.