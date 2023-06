HQ

Samsung's Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the endgame of the company's long-term plan to take back its share on the Windows side of the laptop market.

With steady progress, the culmination of that work is Samsung's latest laptop, which tries to pack as much power as possible while remaining a lightweight chassis. The Book3 Ultra is set for somewhat of a niche market, but it still shows off another great step for Samsung in the laptop market.

Check out the specs and more in the Quick Look below: