Samsung Frame Pro vastly improves image quality and goes almost fully wireless

The Frame is a fantastic TV concept, but also one that comes with some slight challenges. Samsung has now remedied this by upgrading the panel to a Neo QLED mini-LED, meaning that the brightness has been cranked up significantly and HDR becomes a much more immersive experience. However, it does seem like the main placement is at the bottom of the screen, effectively making it edge-lit. It has also increased the refreshed rate to 144Hz, and latency is reduced to under 20ms.

More importantly for many is the ugly wire hanging from it, which is now gone with the introduction of the Wireless One Connect box, meaning that that you can place the box up to 10 meters away from the actual screen, including inside a piece of furniture. This again increases your options and flexibility for connecting your gaming console and other devices full of cables while hiding all of it, resulting in a clean and modern uncluttered living room. Well, almost, we still don't have wireless power. Yet...