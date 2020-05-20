Samsung details its "Beats the Cheats" campaign

You watching Advertisements

Samsung has launched its new initiative "QLED Beats the Cheats." Samsung shares the message of using the right technology instead of cheating (mostly aimed at console users), which according to the press release will yield the same result in many cases. Samsung has therefore uploaded false cheats to a number of websites, pointing out that a fast TV will improve your gameplay with a clear conscience.

"We know that downloading cheats to advance in your computer game happens, but it's not the right way to do it. We hope that our QLED Beats the Cheats initiative can make the cheaters discover that there is a better and more honest way to beat your game in a fun way" said Samsung account manager & product specialist Morten Bang.

The three cheats, uploaded on various cheat-websites, were made to look like any other cheat, with a small program and a readme file. But where the readme file normally would contain installation instructions and perhaps the same of the creator of the cheat. In the Samsung version, the program is replaced by a text that describes the advantages you gain using the right technology and how close they can get to a cheat program, while the read-me file encourages to visiting Samsung.com where their TV technology can improve your game, without cheating.

This is, of course, a part of Samsung's strategy to increase awareness on their TV's use of Freesync, just as you know it from PC where it dynamically synchronizes the framerate of the game and the TV, while the Real Game Enhancer circumvents some of the video processes, enabling just 10ms of input lag. Combined with a high contrast ratio and high brightness.

QLED Beats the Cheats consist of

1: Aim Assists (Console)- not needed when having Auto Game Mode on that reduces input lag, combined with high contrast, enabling you to react faster according to Samsung

2: Trigger hack (console) - can also be avoided by having a TV with Auto Game Mode and low input lag

3: ESP - Extra Sensory Perception hack - makes your vision more clearly adjusted to enemy players, according to Samsung, having a TV with Real Black Equalizer renders this cheat un-necessary, when combined with high brightness and high contrast, will give almost the same result.