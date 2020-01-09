Samsung demonstrates Multiview to us at CES

Keeping up with multiple screens is hard work, but at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Samsung representative Charlie Sardelli demonstrated a system called Multiview to us, letting you mirror your phone on your TV alongside whatever you're watching.

He used the example of browsing Twitter during a sports game, and the phone screen can go onto the TV by tapping the side of the TV with the phone. In 2020 Samsung is also working with Apple as well, making sure that the feature is enabled with their devices too.

In the video below Sardelli also talks about the partnership with Logitech and its other uses, like for game guides alongside whatever you're playing.

Would you use this feature?