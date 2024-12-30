Samsung cuts production of foldable phones by 40% after weak sales

HQ

Samsung plans to reduce production of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones by almost 40%, from 8.2 million to 5 million units. This decision follows lower-than-expected sales figures; in the first two weeks after its launch, only 270,000 copies of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 were sold globally, which is fewer than its predecessor.

At the same time, Samsung plans to increase production of the Galaxy S25 series by about 7% compared to the Galaxy S24 series, with a planned production volume of 37.4 million units. The company is also considering betting on new form factors to regain market share.

We've also seen Samsung lay off staff recently, perhaps proving that not all is well at the electronics manufacturer right now.

What do you think about the future of foldable phones?