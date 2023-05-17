Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Samsung continues to buy OLED panels from LG

Following attempting its own OLED TV, Samsung has admitted defeat.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It took the world's largest TV manufacturer Samsung almost ten years before they finally released their first full-fledged OLED TV last year, which they chose to name QD-OLED, and even though it was a nice screen, we here at Gamereactor felt that the LG C2 was better at pretty much everything.

Samsung themselves now seems to agree with this as they, according to Reuters, just signed an agreement that says they will buy ten million OLED panels from their biggest rival and competitor to put LG Display technology in their Samsung TVs over the next three years. Primarily it is currently 77" and 83" and the deal starts now with delivery of the panels starting within 12 months.

Samsung continues to buy OLED panels from LG


Loading next content