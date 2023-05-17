Samsung continues to buy OLED panels from LG

HQ

It took the world's largest TV manufacturer Samsung almost ten years before they finally released their first full-fledged OLED TV last year, which they chose to name QD-OLED, and even though it was a nice screen, we here at Gamereactor felt that the LG C2 was better at pretty much everything.

Samsung themselves now seems to agree with this as they, according to Reuters, just signed an agreement that says they will buy ten million OLED panels from their biggest rival and competitor to put LG Display technology in their Samsung TVs over the next three years. Primarily it is currently 77" and 83" and the deal starts now with delivery of the panels starting within 12 months.