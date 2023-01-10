Samsung confirms when the new S23 series will be launched

HQ

Samsung is usually early every new year in announcing its flagship phones, and 2023 is thankfully no exception. The S23 series is on its way, and now we know exactly when it will launch.

As TechRadar reports, Samsung has released a teaser on its Colombian website (we expect an international page to be launched soon) that confirms the S23 series will launch on February 1.

It also appears that an Unpacked event will take place on the same day, at which it is expected to unveil the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, the latter of which will once again feature elements from the now-defunct Note series.

Are you interested in the Galaxy S23?