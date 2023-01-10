Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Samsung confirms when the new S23 series will be launched

A teaser has set a date for when we can look forward to the new range of devices arriving.

Samsung is usually early every new year in announcing its flagship phones, and 2023 is thankfully no exception. The S23 series is on its way, and now we know exactly when it will launch.

As TechRadar reports, Samsung has released a teaser on its Colombian website (we expect an international page to be launched soon) that confirms the S23 series will launch on February 1.

It also appears that an Unpacked event will take place on the same day, at which it is expected to unveil the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, the latter of which will once again feature elements from the now-defunct Note series.

