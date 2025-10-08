Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

The market for cordless vacuum cleaners has become increasingly crowded in recent years, and many of the major established brands have been slow to offer advanced products that can compete with the many Chinese brands. Although their prices are generally not cheap, and if you have a vacuum cleaner, that's not surprising, it has taken far too long to realise that there is money to be made in this segment.

Here we look at Samsung's top model, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, a vacuum cleaner so advanced that it simply has intelligent cleaning, a term that may have been used a little too often by the marketing department. And that's a shame, because the engineers have done a pretty solid job.

It has an intelligent system that automatically adjusts suction power and brush rotation depending on the surface, which is a really good idea. However, it requires Wi-Fi and that everything goes through the SmartThings app. Initially, it requires you to use the included "Slim LED Brush+", which is the standard head, and that makes good sense. But it would have been cool if the "Active Dual Brush" head, which also has LED lights and two different types of brushes and is quite effective, or if, like me, you have several pets and therefore often have to use the "Pet Tool+" brush, also worked with AI. But to be honest, I pretty much only use the Slim LED Brush+, as it takes care of pretty much everything without any problems. I have hardly touched the special brushes that come with it for corners and other areas as it is simply not necessary. And yes, the LED light has a real function, and yes, you tend to vacuum more often because you realise how quickly it gets dirty again. Especially with pets...

It's similar to many other systems on the market, so if you don't like the pistol grip it uses - and pretty much every competitor uses too - then you'll have to go back to a corded model. There's a nice LED screen with all the relevant information, and my only criticism is that the telescopic tube can only be adjusted in three steps, but that's probably because it's not that long. In the future, I would like to see a shorter tube that can be extended more, but in practice I must also admit that it suited me perfectly. I think I read somewhere that you can also take phone calls through it, but if that's true, I'm glad I overlooked it, because it just seems too crazy.

This is an ad:

The HexaJet motor system comes with a ten-year warranty, which is quite impressive. And hold on, there are 33 air intakes that feed the 12 cyclones in the Jet cyclone system. The marketing department must have had a field day with this product. It's also washable and while I must admit that I didn't get to try this, it is actually a super hygienic feature that I am a big fan of.

There is five-layer filtration, a HEPA filter - which is necessary if you have pets or small children - and even a holder for all the extra nozzles and accessories. It seems silly, but it's both practical and nice, so points for that.

The price is quite steep, £1,199, but it is sometimes on sale for half price, so often in fact, that it's probably the real market price. This indicates that electronics stores are making too much profit... At that price, however, it would have been nice if it came with some tubes that made it suitable for use in a car. I also think I read that you can get an extra washing/steaming head for it. Again, at that price, it should have been included in my opinion.

This is an ad:

The dust container itself is surprisingly pleasing when you look at what else is out there, but the vacuum cleaner's container can be a bit awkward to put in place due to its height - that's my problem - and weight. Here, however, I could have chosen to use a lighter everyday battery in the vacuum cleaner instead of the one with maximum capacity. But it's crazy that battery replacement, as we know it from power tools for the garden, has actually become standard in what can be described as household appliances. However, the bags are not exactly cheap, and if what I can find is correct, they only have half the capacity of a normal vacuum cleaner bag (2.5 L versus 5 L). The price is also a little higher, but that depends on whether you normally use off-brand products and whether they are particularly hygienic types like these.

There is a wide range of accessories included with this otherwise elegant and modern vacuum cleaner, but most people will probably just use the standard head. However, I miss the fact that it just eats up small pieces of food without complaining, as mine does. But to be fair, I should point out that I probably should have removed them with a dustpan and a small broom before vacuuming. I'm just lazy. But far more important is the suction power, which is typically a problem with corded vacuum cleaners that run on 220V and can draw several kilowatts from the socket...

This is a 400-watt monster, and that's 400 watts of suction power, not 400 watts of power consumption. The vast majority do not compromise on suction power, but on power consumption, ranging from 250-500 watts depending on the model. Here we are talking about 400 watts of suction power and a consumption of 1050 watts, which makes the battery life even more impressive: 100 minutes on the regular battery and an additional 60 minutes on the reserve battery. Yes, it's on the lowest of five settings, but it's more than enough for almost all regular cleaning.

It's quite noisy on the maximum setting, but not as much as my own corded vacuum cleaner. And the different brushes are just much more effective than the old-fashioned standard ones found on most corded vacuum cleaners.

For me, ongoing maintenance is one of the most positive points. It's light and easy enough to move around, and the noise is surprisingly low on the two lowest suction settings. But at the same time, it's powerful enough to pick up most dirt. The handle with the motor is not exactly light - perhaps due to the motor and the solid build quality - but for me, that didn't matter much, perhaps because I got a 10-year warranty in return.

The actual market price makes the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra somewhat more attractive. The AI function and the accompanying brush head make cleaning a lot easier, as you don't have to constantly change the brush head or settings. When my corded "Pet Control Ultra" vacuum cleaner dies one day, I am convinced that a cordless, handheld vacuum cleaner has both the power and the capabilities to keep a home with pets and small children clean.