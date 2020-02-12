Samsung and Microsoft are taking on cloud gaming together

Last year Sony joined forces with Microsoft to work on cloud gaming, and now the Korean tech giant Samsung is doing the same. This was announced just recently, where the latter party said it will be working with Microsoft on a "premium cloud-based game streaming experience", according to Cnet.

It was also announced that Forza Street which launched on PC last year will also be coming to Samsung's Galaxy units. This makes it seem like there could be aspects besides just the cloud the two giants will join forces to take on. Microsoft has also commented on this new deal, stating:

"We believe players around the world should have access to great, high-quality games on the device of their choice. Working with partners like Samsung is an important step in our Project xCloud journey and will help make game streaming more accessible for gamers. We look forward to sharing more later this year."

Since Microsoft wants its upcoming game streaming service xCloud to be released on as many smart units as possible (mobiles, tablets, smart-TV and so on), Samsung is, of course, one of the most key partners they can have. We look forward to the first real shared information regarding what to expect later this year.