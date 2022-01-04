Samsung 2022 TVs - MicroLED and personalisation is the new black

HQ

MicroLED TVs are here, available in 89", 101" and 110". They have 20-bit greyscale, 100% DCI and RGB, and a 99.99% screen-to-body ration. For modern living it has an art mode, option to look at four different inputs at the same time in 4K/120fps each. For Dolby Atmos sound, it has speakers at the top, side and bottom.

The 2022 Neo QLED use the latest generation Neo Quantum Processor to give consumers a 14 bit light control, 16.384 steps of lightning - quadruple from last year paired with increased sound processing that focuses on object tracking and a depth sensor that is claimed to increase depth perception in the image.

The new TV's also include an eye comfort mode that adjusts brightness and blue light on-the-fly using built-in sensors about ambient light and time of day. Up-firing speakers are used to create overhead surround sound which improves the Dolby Atmos experience.

New lifestyle models are also coming in 2022, The Frame, The Sero and The Serif features a new Matte Display with anti-glare and fingerprint resistant tech. They are verified for Reflection Glare Free amongst other things.

The Frame, by Samsung hailed as "the best art viewing experience outside of a museum" comes in 32-85". The Serif comes in 43-65" with The Sero, focusing on vertical mode and multitasking.

The new Smart Hub uses curated content as its main selling point, with a seamless and fluid user experience being being the main update. It supports Nvidia GeForce Now and Stadia for a much improved gaming experience, and has improved and easy calibration.

New sound bars are available as well, both slim and full scale. Prices are unknown at the time of writing.