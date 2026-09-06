Samson gets a release date on Xbox and PlayStation

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Liquid Swords has announced that Samson: A Tyndalston Story will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on September 21. The game was released on PC back in April, where it received a rather mediocre reception.

Liquid Swords founder Christofer Sundberg has previously acknowledged that the PC launch in April was problematic, describing the state of the game himself as "a bit so-so". He has also promised that the console versions will receive "big upgrades" compared to the launch version of the PC release, and you can see some of these in the trailer below.

The game is now heading to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with both versions launching on September 21. On the same day, the PC version will also become available via the Microsoft Store.