Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go headlines Apple Arcade August additions

Apple has announced the games that will be making their debut on Apple Arcade this August. Unlike some former months, August will only feature four new games, but one is aligned with an upcoming Switch and VR release.

Coming on August 8, players can dive into Nekograms+ from developer Hungry Sky. This will then be followed up by Kingdoms: Merge & Build by Cherrypick Games on August 18. The week after, on August 25, will see Seebaa Inc.'s finity. making its debut on Apple Arcade, all before the month is capped off with Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go from Sega on August 29.

Party-To-Go will be the mobile version of the upcoming Samba de Amigo: Party Central and will even feature three songs that are only found within the Apple Arcade edition, with these being PSY's DADDY, Lady Gaga's The Edge of Glory, and Fitz and the Tantrums' The Walker.

Will you be playing any of these new Apple Arcade additions this August?