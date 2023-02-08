Samba de Amigo Party Central is officially coming to Switch this summer

A rumour started doing the rounds shortly before tonight's Nintendo Direct started, which claimed that the iconic musical series that first arrived on Sega Dreamcast, Samba de Amigo, would be coming to Nintendo Switch as part of a new instalment.

Well, now that very Direct is ongoing, it has been officially confirmed, as Samba de Amigo Party Central will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch sometime this summer.

This instalment into the series will use the Joy-Cons' motion controls as the primary way to play the game, and will ask you to match movements in game all to a beat. To add to this, we're told that Samba de Amigo Party Central will feature online support, allowing you to compete against other players around the world, all on top of a song list that spans a variety of genres and includes over 40 songs.

To see the game in action, check out the Nintendo Direct trailer below.