Samba de Amigo Party Central gets a firm release date

Samba de Amigo was one of the quirky, brilliant and just insanely funny games that helped define Sega's Dreamcast. One of the key ingredients was the fact that you got to play it with actual maracas.

When the game makes a comeback later this year, the maracas have been replaced by Joy-Cons in this Switch exclusive edition called Samba de Amigo Party Central, something that hopefully won't make it any less fun. Now Sega has updated the official homepage and reveals that the game launches on August 29.

40 songs will be included at launch, and 20 of them have been revealed, namely:

• Break Free ft. Zedd - Ariana Grande

• I Really Like You - Carly Rae Jepsen

• Payback (feat. Icona Pop) - Cheat Codes

• Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax) - Diplo & TSHA

• I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended) - Gloria Gaynor

• I Love It - Icona Pop

• Centerfold - J Geils Band

• Bang Bang - Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

• Sucker - Jonas Brothers

• TiK ToK - Kesha

• Panama - Matteo

• Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus

• Celebrate - Pitbull

• The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida) - Ricky Martin

• XS - Rina Sawayama

• Bom Bom - Sam and the Womp

• Azukita - Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

• Macarena (Cover)

• Fugue (classic)

• La Bamba (Cover)

In addition to these 20 songs, Sega has also confirmed that Fist Bump from Sonic Forces and Escape from the City from Sonic Adventure will also be included in the new Samba de Amigo.