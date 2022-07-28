Samaritan gets an epic first trailer

HQ

With less than a month to go until the official release, Amazon Prime Video has now released the first full trailer for the superhero flick Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone. This is actually his second superhero role in two years after playing King Shark in The Suicide Squad last year, and he will continue this trend next year when he is back as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In Samaritan, he plays a retired superhero believed to be dead in a major city that desperately could need someone like him. Judging from the trailer, it seems to be a movie with a whole lot of heart in it, but it also looks really dark and gritty in a way that Stallone tends to carry very well.

Check it out below. Samaritan premieres August 26 on Amazon Prime Video.