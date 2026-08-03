Samara Weaving to play Emma Frost in the MCU's X-Men reboot

Ready or Not, here she comes! Marvel's diamond-skinned telepath has a new face, as the MCU has found an actress to play Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men movie directed by Jake Schreier. Samara Weaving, famous for her roles in Ready or Not, Carolina Caroline, and Borderline has been cast as the MCU's version of Emma Frost.

The casting was confirmed by Deadline, which reported that the search for Frost was the most thorough of the hunts for the MCU's new X-Men. At the end of the day, apparently Weaving's audition was too good to beat, and she was seen as the fitting Emma Frost for the upcoming reboot.

Marvel's search for the new X-Men is expected to last all summer, as they're set to take centre-stage once the current Doom saga is wrapped up. Marvel has yet to officially confirm Weaving's casting, but we imagine we'll hear something more substantial when more actors have been cast in their respective roles as part of the MCU's newest team.