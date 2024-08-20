Samara Weaving runs from vicious cultists in Azrael

Next month is going to be a very busy one for horror fans, as there are a whole slate of promising and interesting movies set to make their debut just in time for the spookiest season of the year. Another film that fits this bill is Azrael, a movie we've just been given a look at in the form of a brand new trailer.

Azrael stars Samara Weaving as a young woman running for her life while being pursued by mute cultists that formerly held her captive. The movie is set years after the apocalypse, meaning we can expect civilization to be a fraction of what it is today.

The film is directed by E.L. Katz, and sees Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Vic Carmen Sonne starring alongside Weaver, with Azrael set to debut in cinemas around the world on September 27. Check out the trailer and full synopsis below.

"Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down Azrael (Samara Weaving), a young woman who escaped her own imprisonment- and she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival."