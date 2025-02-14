Samara Weaving plays a pop star being hunted by a violent sociopath in Borderline

Samara Weaving seems to be making a bit of a habit of being hunted by deranged sociopaths. The Ready or Not star will soon be appearing in a new film where she plays a pop star who must run and hide for her life after a violent sociopath, who recently escaped a mental hospital, breaks into her home in an attempt to confess his love to her.

The film is known as Borderline and stars Jack Nicholson's son Ray Nicholson in the role of the sociopath. The movie is written and directed by Jimmy Warden, the writer of Cocaine Bear and it also stars Eric Dane as the bodyguard of Weaving's pop star, known as Sofia.

Borderline is expected to make its debut in cinemas from March 14 and with that coming up, you can see the film's trailer and synopsis below.

"A violent sociopath Paul (Ray Nicholson), escapes from a mental hospital and embarks on a dangerous rampage. His target: Sofia (Samara Weaving), a world-famous pop star. An obsessive fan, he takes Sofia hostage in her own home, delusionally believing they're getting married. Paul is desperate to prove his dedication but Sofia's just trying to survive the night. As Paul grows more unhinged, his fantasy becomes more dangerous. With help from her loyal bodyguard (Eric Dane), Sofia must fight not only her life, but for her sanity, and escape the sinister grip of her stalker and his growing group of accomplices."