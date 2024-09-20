Samara Weaving is "all in" for Ready or Not sequel

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving has confirmed that she's more than up for a return for a sequel to the hit thriller. The sequel was officially revealed earlier this year, and a great script has already been written, so it just seems a matter of time before the project moves forward.

Weaving herself is also back in, as she confirmed to Comicbook.com. "I'm all in. I think we're all in, I don't know. I think we're all in," she said. "I don't know if we've had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We've done the spit handshake, but we haven't cut each other's hands and rubbed our blood together."

When asked when the project would move forward, Weaving just said she needed to make some calls. The first film saw Weaving as a newlywed who took part in a twisted family game with her rich in-laws. If she wasn't sacrificed by the end of the night, terrible things would happen and so they hunt her through their mansion while she tries to figure out what is going on. The first movie ends with an interesting development regarding the supernatural, but it does seem like Weaving's character finishes her arc, so we'll have to see what the sequel has planned.