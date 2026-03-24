Samara Weaving headlines upcoming romantic crime thriller Carolina Caroline

Samara Weaving is back in cinemas and stealing the spotlight thanks to the actress' appearance in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. But this summer, she will be back again albeit this time in a rather different style of film to the currently available horror-slasher.

Known as Carolina Caroline, this is a romantic crime thriller that follows Weaving's Caroline Daniels, who in a bid to escape from a small Texas town that she has lived her life in so far, decides to build up a cash flow by robbing and cheating across America.

The official synopsis for the film adds: "Acclaimed director Adam Carter Rehmeier's romantic crime thriller stars Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Borderline) as Caroline Daniels, whose desire to leave her small Texas town brings her into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and together they weave a path of crime and passion across the American Southeast. Also starring Kyra Sedgwick, the film features a wide-ranging country music soundtrack, with tracks from artists such as Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and over a dozen others."

As per the premiere date for this film, the theatrical date is set for June 5, and you can see a very brief teaser trailer for the flick below with a full trailer likely coming as we near the debut.