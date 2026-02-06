Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton are fighting for their lives in the new Ready or Not 2: Here I Come trailer

HQ

How timely, that a film about evil rich cultists playing games of life and death in shadowy cabals, comes out around this time of year. The less said about that the better, as it feels like we should instead focus on the thrill ride that looks set for us this March, when Ready or Not 2: Here I Come releases.

In the new trailer for the movie, which runs quite a bit shorter than the last teaser we got, Samara Weaving's Grace and her sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) wake up on a golf course, where they've been kidnapped by a group of the wealthiest families in the world. There, they're told they have to compete in a game where once again Grace's life is on the line. Should she lose, she dies, and if she wins, then all the families will lose their wealth, and perhaps go pop like they did in the last movie.

Either way, a lot of murder is on the menu. In the new trailer, we see a fair few scenes shot in the day, perhaps indicating this sequel will offer less of a tense environment, and instead focus more on the action elements we saw in the first movie. We'll find out for ourselves on the 20th of March, when Ready or Not 2: Here I Come releases.