Samantha Béart, star of Fading Echo, talks about the possibility of working on the development side of the gaming industry

Fading Echo is a unique game for a multitude of reasons, but one that stands out for people in the know in the games industry is the immediate trust the people at developer/publisher New Tales had for star Samantha Béart. After pitching the game, and Béart saying yes, they were allowed access to the developer Discord, and given a Steam key immediately.

This is all, without signing an NDA. Béart explained how that level trust helped them get into the role of One for the game, but it also gave them a great insight into how Fading Echo was made. In our recent interview with Béart and Fading Echo's co-director Emmanuel Obert, we asked whether that level of insight sparked any interest to work on the development side in the games industry.

"Yeah, if you could do it part-time and on your own terms," Béart said. "As a performer, as a freelancer, I feel that my job in a way is more stable than some game developers, which is a crazy thing to say. Seniors have been out of work 18 months now. It's wild. I work a lot with the University of Uppsala in Sweden and I go and see the graduating students every year. Every year it's a bit, it's a bit wild encouraging them. 'Oh yeah, it's a great industry.' At the moment it's like, look around you, form a company with the person next to you. This is going to be more viable than going out to AAAs and hoping that you'll end up staying employed."

"I was an IT software consultant for a while and that was a full-time job and I was doing Baldur's Gate at the same time and I didn't get that experience ever again. It was a lot," Béart concluded, essentially confirming that if we're going to see their name on the credits of a game, it'll be because of their acting. Which, considering their great performances in recent years, isn't likely to disappoint anyone.

Check out our full interview with Samantha Béart and Emmanuel Obert below, and keep an eye on Fading Echo ahead of its release on the 21st of July.