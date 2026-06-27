Sam Worthington has already read the scripts for Avatar 4 and 5

HQ

How long will we have to wait for Avatar 4 and 5? As it stands, the two movies are slated to arrive in 2029 and 2031, but these are somewhat placeholder dates as things can shift right up until Disney is completely ready to release the project. We know that the movies are almost certainly on the way and that James Cameron is exploring how to make these films at a faster pace, but how far through development are they in reality?

Speaking with CBS Mornings recently, Sam Worthington shared a brief teaser for Avatar 4 and 5, noting that he has actually already read the scripts for both films and that the fourth is his favourite and a movie that resets the paradigm of the wider world.

"I've read them. I'm really lucky. I've read four and five, and four is my favourite, so hopefully we get to keep journeying. It completely changes the whole dynamic and the whole world."

<social>https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Auv8qVG-Z0E</social>

If Avatar 4 is to premiere in December 2029 as planned, a reasonable guess is that production would need to start in 2028 at the latest, but ideally by the end of 2027, as these movies take a long time to film and an age to pass through post-production due to the sheer amount of special effects used within them. As it stands, we're waiting for firm confirmation as to when Avatar 4 may begin the filming process.

Are you looking forward to more Avatar?