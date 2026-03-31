Sam Witwer promises you don't need to do any preparation before watching Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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Next week will see the arrival of the next original Star Wars production, as Disney+ will be expanded with the first few episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. The series will explore how the former Sith Lord and now crime boss operates in a world where the Empire is continuing to take control, meaning the story is set between Episodes III and IV. Naturally, as there is a lot happening in the Star Wars world around this period, you might be wondering how much homework you need to do to prepare for this series.

According to Sam Witwer, the voice of Maul and certified Star Wars nerd, you don't need to watch or do any form of preparation to enjoy Maul - Shadow Lord. In a post on social media, Witwer answers some fan queries and notes "everything you need to know is in the show," with this applying to those who have "never seen a Star Wars film or TV show" before.

With Maul - Shadow Lord on its way and slated to premiere on Disney+ on April 6, you can see a trailer for the show below and head this way to find out when each of the various episodes will arrive.