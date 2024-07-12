Sam Wilson must decide Captain America's legacy in first Brave New World trailer

HQ

After a lot of reshoots, making Captain America: Brave New World one of the most-expensive movies ever made, we finally have been given a look at it. The first teaser trailer runs at just under two minutes, but it packs a lot in.

We start with Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, who wants Captain America to become an official US military position once more. Sam is hesitant, but before he can decide an attack on Ross' life forces them both to face a new threat.

We see some more action, a glimpse at Giancarlo Esposito's character, and a brief look at Red Hulk. We don't see the upper body of Red Hulk, but we do spot him throwing down the Captain America shield, meaning a fight could be incoming.