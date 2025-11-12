Sam Rockwell plays a prophetic hobo in Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die

Already somewhat looking to plan ahead and arrange your next Valentine's date? If so, why not sack off romantic mumbo-jumbo and instead take your partner to the cinema to watch Sam Rockwell flaunt around as a prophetic hobo heralding a grim future?

On February 13, 2026 (the day before Valentine's Day), the comedic drama Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die will arrive in cinemas, with this being a film that revolves around a scruffy and strange-looking man who has taken a diner full of customers hostage. Why, you ask? He claims to have come from the future and is looking to now prevent an apocalyptic timeline by altering the course of history.

Rockwell stars in the leading role of the "man from the future" and headlines a cast that includes Michael Pena and Zazie Beetz, plus Haley Lu Richardson, Juno Temple, Asim Chaudry, and Tom Taylor.

As for the plot synopsis for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, you can see that in full: "A man claiming to be from the future takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world."

The film is directed by Pirates of the Caribbean director extraordinaire Gore Verbinski and is based on a screenplay from Love and Monsters and Monster Trucks' Matthew Robinson. The premiere date is planned for February 13, and you can see a trailer for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die below.