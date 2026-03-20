Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich headline next film from In Bruges and Banshees of Inisherin director

While he is not as well-known as some of the heavyweight Hollywood titans, writer and director Martin McDonagh has offered a generational run of films. His first feature-length written-directorial effort was the timeless In Bruges and in the years that have followed, he has given the world Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Banshees of Inisherin most recently. Soon, it's time for his next project.

This November will see the arrival of Wild Horse Nine, a comedy-drama that features Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich in the leading roles and supported by Steve Buscemi, Parker Posey, and Tom Waits.

While you can read the official synopsis logline for the movie below, you should know that this flick seems to have the same brilliantly witty nature as McDonagh's prior films, so naturally, it seems like we're set for something special.

"Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone's trip to this remote paradise sideways."

The first trailer for Wild Horse Nine has also been published, which you can see below, and as for the exact premiere date, it's a little while away and planned for November 6.