Sam Raimi would be up for directing a DCU movie

With the new DCU still proving itself to moviegoers, it seems there's a lot of space for big names to come in and create their own takes on the universe's biggest heroes and villains. With his experience working on Spider-Man and in the MCU, of course Sam Raimi would be capable of helping bring James Gunn's universe to life. The question is would he want to?

Apparently, the answer is yes. Speaking to Comicbook.com in a recent interview, Raimi was asked if he'd direct a DCU movie in the future. "If it had a good character story and it's not a retread of things we've seen, I would love to," Raimi said.

So, we probably won't be seeing him take on The Flash, Batman, or Wonder Woman, then. But, with Raimi's horror expertise and his ability to create compelling comic book movies, we imagine James Gunn could throw a complete curveball at him and he'd still make an entertaining movie. Mike Flanagan is making a Clayface horror, so perhaps Raimi could adopt a similar approach with one of DC's lesser known characters.