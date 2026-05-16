Sam Raimi to direct a remake of Magic

Sam Raimi doesn't seem to be able to stay away from malevolent little wooden figures and other unnerving creatures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is set to direct Lionsgate's upcoming remake of Magic, the 1978 psychological horror film in which Anthony Hopkins played a mentally unstable ventriloquist whose puppet, Fats, didn't exactly make life any easier for anyone involved.

The original film was directed by Richard Attenborough and, as mentioned, starred Anthony Hopkins. The film is based on William Goldman's novel of the same name, and Goldman also wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation himself.

The project has been in the works for some time with Raimi and Roy Lee as producers, but now the Evil Dead director himself is stepping behind the camera. The screenplay is being written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the duo behind Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 Friday the 13th, which immediately sounds like a fitting combination for a film about a ventriloquist's dummy with murder in its eyes. However, a release date does not appear to have been set yet.

Is this something you're looking forward to?