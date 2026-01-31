Sam Raimi shuts down Spider-Man 4 hopes for good

HQ

If Spider-Man: No Way Home proved anything, it was that people hadn't quite seen enough of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker. Despite renewed interest in a fourth Spider-Man movie from Sam Raimi, the director has shut down the project definitively.

Speaking with ScreenRant about his new movie Send Help, Raimi essentially said that the time has passed. "[Spider-Man and Mary-Jane] have gone elsewhere," he said, adding that it wouldn't be right "for me to go back and try and resurrect my version of this story."

"After my three movies, I handed the torch off to someone else. And I think they've got to keep running with the storyline and the audience that is now following the torchbearer," Raimi said.

It might be the case that Maguire's Spidey makes another cameo somewhere down the line in the MCU, but otherwise Tom Holland is going to be our only Spider-Man getting his own movies.